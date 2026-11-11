Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie called for greater economic opportunities, fairer trade and stronger support for local communities during the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit on Wednesday, emphasizing that developing nations possess enormous potential but often lack the opportunities needed to achieve economic independence.

Speaking about her decades of humanitarian work, particularly in Cambodia, Jolie challenged the perception that countries receiving international assistance have little to offer the global economy.

“These are not poor countries. These are rich countries,” Jolie said, pointing to their natural resources, cultural heritage and human potential.

Also read NEWS Angelina Jolie here for summit Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Manila on Tuesday to participate in the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit…

She argued that communities could become more self-sufficient if they were given opportunities to participate fairly in international trade and develop businesses instead of remaining dependent on foreign assistance.

Jolie said her experiences working with refugees for more than two decades had shaped her understanding of the relationship between poverty, economic opportunity and human dignity.

The actress described how she repeatedly encountered communities with considerable talent and resources but limited access to markets and investment.

She said these experiences inspired Atelier Jolie, her creative initiative that seeks to connect artists, entrepreneurs and communities across international borders.

Through the initiative, Jolie hopes to provide spaces where creators can showcase their products, exchange ideas and establish relationships with businesses and consumers worldwide.

Also read Angelina Jolie arrives in Manila for ASEAN Summit

“They need an opportunity to share what they make,” she said, referring to artists and entrepreneurs whose work often struggles to reach broader markets.

Jolie explained that her vision involves establishing creative spaces that prioritize locally produced goods while incorporating products and artistic contributions from other countries.

She suggested that such a model could help overcome trade barriers and create sustainable opportunities for small businesses.

Cambodia's lasting influence

Jolie also reflected on her longstanding relationship with Cambodia, where she has supported humanitarian, environmental and cultural initiatives for more than two decades.

She recalled being deeply moved by the warmth and resilience of Cambodian communities despite the suffering they endured during years of conflict.

“I couldn't believe their spirits were so strong after all they had suffered,” she said.

Her initial experiences in the country eventually led to conservation and community development work, including efforts to clear landmines, protect forests and support local livelihoods.

Jolie said the land where she established her home initially contained approximately 48 landmines, requiring extensive clearing before further community projects could proceed.

Over the years, those efforts expanded to include environmental protection, gardening, beekeeping and other livelihood initiatives.

She emphasized that development must balance economic opportunities with environmental conservation and the protection of local communities.

Jolie also discussed her collaboration with Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh, highlighting their shared interest in preserving cultural heritage and creating opportunities for future generations.

A life of service

Beyond economic development, Jolie reflected on motherhood, cultural understanding and the importance of connecting with people from different backgrounds.

She described raising children with diverse cultural identities as one of the greatest gifts of her life.

The actress said her experiences had taught her that meaningful humanitarian work requires listening to communities rather than merely observing their struggles from a distance.

“So much of life is listening. Listening to the other person,” she said.

Asked about her hopes for the next decade, Jolie expressed a desire to live more simply, spend time with her children and continue supporting communities through art, education and humanitarian initiatives.

She also expressed hope that technology would help younger generations become more connected and enable countries to share their cultures and stories internationally.