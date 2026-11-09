Flags of ASEAN member states are displayed along a flyover leading to Roxas Boulevard in Manila on October 26. The preparations are for the upcoming ASEAN Summit, which will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center.

As the 49th ASEAN Summit scheduled on 16-18 November inches closer, stricter road ordinances are being observed especially in the areas near the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

Starting tomorrow, 9 November until 18 November, the Restricted Access Period, also referred to as the Phase 2, will be implemented, as areas around PICC and the CCP Complex are closed to the general public.

The affected streets include:

Pedro Bukaneg Street

Vicente Sotto Street

Buendia Avenue

J.W. Diokno Boulevard

Atang Dela Rama Street

Magdalena Jalandoni Street

Areas surrounding the PICC

Sections of Atang Dela Rama Street and Magdalena Jalandoni Street shall be restricted to authorized personnel and vehicles only during the mentioned period.

For motorists heading northbound, rerouting includes taking Diokno Boulevard toward Seaside Boulevard, turning right onto Macapagal Boulevard, left onto EDSA, then left onto Roxas Boulevard.

For travelers heading south, use Roxas Boulevard, Diokno Boulevard, EDSA, and Macapagal Boulevard.

Malacañang declared 16-18 November as special non-working days throughout Metro Manila for ease in traffic as bus lanes are also designated as the official ASEAN lanes for vehicles transporting ministers and officials from one place to another.