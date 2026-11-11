Go seeks simpler registration for unified PWD IDs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called for a streamlined implementation of the Unified Persons with Disabilities Identification System (UPWDIS), urging authorities to reduce paperwork and ensure that persons with disabilities (PWDs) can access their legally mandated benefits without unnecessary delays.

Go emphasized that individuals with permanent disabilities should not be required to undergo repeated medical examinations or submit additional documentation to prove their condition.

“Wag na nating pahirapan ang ating mga kababayang may kapansanan. Marami na silang pinagdadaanang hamon sa araw-araw. Kung permanente naman ang kanilang kondisyon at may sapat nang dokumento, hindi na dapat paulit-ulit na pinapabalik sa mga opisina at pinapagastos para lamang mapatunayan ang kanilang kapansanan,” Go said.

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His appeal followed the National Council on Disability Affairs’ (NCDA) Nov. 4 announcement encouraging PWDs nationwide to register under the unified digital identification system.

The initiative aims to consolidate PWD records into a secure national database, prevent the use of fraudulent identification cards and improve access to government-mandated benefits.

“Suportado natin ang digitalization para mas mabilis, maayos, at ligtas ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo. Pero siguraduhin natin na ang sistema ay madaling gamitin at hindi magiging dagdag na pasanin. Ang mga tunay na PWD ang dapat unang makinabang sa pagbabagong ito,” Go emphasized.

Under NCDA Administrative Order No. 001, series of 2026, the unified system provides lifetime ID validity for persons with permanent disabilities, while IDs issued to those with non-apparent disabilities are subject to revalidation every five years.

Holders of valid and unexpired physical PWD IDs generally need not submit another Certificate of Disability, as existing documentation may be used for registration, subject to verification when necessary.

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Go is a co-author of Senate Bill No. 1405, which seeks to institutionalize lifetime validity for identification cards issued to persons with permanent disabilities.

“Kung panghabambuhay na ang kapansanan, dapat panghabambuhay na rin ang bisa ng kanilang PWD ID. Hindi makatarungan na taon-taon o paulit-ulit silang gagastos sa pamasahe, medical certificate, at iba pang requirements. Dapat gobyerno ang nagpapagaan ng kanilang buhay,” Go stressed.

The senator also urged local government units to provide mobile and assisted registration services for applicants with mobility difficulties and those living in geographically isolated communities.

He called on authorities to safeguard registrants’ personal and medical information and ensure that eligible beneficiaries do not lose access to their privileges because of registration problems.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, also filed Senate Bill No. 677, which seeks to provide more accessible voting arrangements for senior citizens, pregnant women and PWDs.