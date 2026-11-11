Diocese of Bangued elects administrator after bishop’s resignation

The Diocese of Bangued has elected an administrator following the resignation of Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian.

The diocese announced that the Rev. Liberato Ortega, 65, was elected by its College of Consultors to oversee the diocese until Pope Leo XIV appoints a new bishop.

“Let us keep him in our prayers as he leads our local Church in accordance with the sacred canons until a new bishop is appointed,” said the diocese.

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Ortega’s election came after the Vatican announced on Nov. 7 that the pope had accepted Jaucian’s resignation.

Although the retirement age for bishops is 75, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said the pope accepted Jaucian’s resignation in accordance with provisions of Canon Law concerning bishops unable to fulfill their duties due to ill health or another grave reason.

Jaucian, who was ordained a priest in 1988, is one of three Filipino bishops of the Society of the Divine Word.