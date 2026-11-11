The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, 11 November, renewed its call for higher taxes on tobacco, alcohol and other products associated with health risks, citing the growing number of deaths from preventable noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

DOH Assistant Secretary Lester Tan, head of the Local Health Systems Strengthening Cluster, said NCDs account for seven in every 10 deaths in the Philippines.

“Seven out of every ten Filipino deaths are caused by non-communicable diseases, to which tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption, and unhealthy diets are major contributors,” Tan said during the recent Interagency Forum on the Executive-Legislative Agenda.

According to the DOH, tobacco use contributes to more than 95,000 deaths annually, while excessive alcohol consumption is associated with approximately 27,000 deaths.

The department also cited nearly 4,000 deaths linked to excessive consumption of sugar.

The figures underscore the burden of preventable conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses.

The DOH expressed concern that many deaths associated with these conditions could be prevented through healthier lifestyles, early detection and stronger public health policies.

Against this backdrop, the department called for legislative reforms that would increase excise taxes on products associated with health risks.

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“We must raise taxes on harmful products to make them less affordable, reduce consumption, prevent premature deaths, and generate sustainable funding for Universal Health Care,” Tan said.

The proposed tax increases form part of broader discussions on fiscal and health reforms under the government's Promoting Growth, Revenue, and Equity towards Socio-Economic Sustainability (ProGRESS) package.

The Department of Finance has been consulting lawmakers and government agencies on proposals intended to discourage the consumption of harmful products while generating additional revenue for public services.

Health officials argue that higher excise taxes could help reduce consumption, particularly among young people, while providing additional funding for Universal Health Care.