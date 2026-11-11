The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, 11 November, urged residents near Mayon Volcano in Albay to take precautions against volcanic ashfall following reports of renewed eruptive activity.

The advisory came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reportedly recorded a low- to moderate-level eruption at approximately 11:56 a.m.

“Nakataas pa rin sa Alert Level 3 ang status ng Bulkan,” the DOH said.

The volcano has remained under Alert Level 3 since 30 October, when PHIVOLCS raised its alert status following a moderately explosive eruption.

“Pinapaalalahanan ng DOH ang publiko sa mga kalapit na lugar na mag-ingat laban sa masamang epekto ng abo ng bulkan at makipag-ugnayan agad sa mga awtoridad kung kinakailangan,” the department said.

The DOH advised residents exposed to ashfall to wear properly fitted N95 masks and keep doors and windows closed to prevent ash from entering their homes.

Residents were also encouraged to cover gaps around windows and doors with damp cloths, maintain adequate hydration and monitor official advisories from local authorities and PHIVOLCS.

The department reminded the public to stay out of Mayon's permanent danger zone, where volcanic activity could pose serious risks.

Also read Quezon, DOH discuss health facility projects

PHIVOLCS has prohibited entry into the six-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone because of the threat of pyroclastic flows, lava flows, rockfalls and other volcanic hazards.

The agency has also warned that explosive eruptions could recur while the volcano remains under heightened unrest.

Residents, particularly children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions, were urged to minimize exposure to volcanic ash and seek medical assistance if they experience breathing difficulties.