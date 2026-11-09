Spirit of America Country Manager for the Philippines Andrew Mines (left) and Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies Project Coordinator Atty. Dorothy Dulnoan (right) hands over a battery to a fisherfolk beneficiary during a turnover ceremony held at the Camayan Beach Resort in Subic Bay Freeport.

Subic Bay Freeport – A United States nonprofit organization (NPO) has provided operational supplies supplies such as marine batteries and heavy-duty chargers as well as sacks of rice to fisherfolk organizations during a recent handover event at Camayan Resort in Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

The US-NPO Spirit of America partnered with the Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies provided the assistance as in direct response to the needs identified and requested by local fishing community leaders from across Subic, Pundaquit, Cabangaan and Masinloc in Zambales as well as Mabayo in Bataan.

The said donation aims to address immediate energy needs that would help them sustain daily operations, improve safety at sea, and provide economic relief to households impacted by disrupted fishing activities due to equipment failure, adverse weather conditions, and food security issues.

Reliable vessel power is an important safety consideration for small-scale fishers. Marine batteries can support boat lighting, GPS equipment, and communication radios used for nighttime navigation and emergency contact. Heavy-duty battery chargers will also allow participating associations to maintain equipment locally, helping reduce recurring costs and keeping boats ready for use.

According to Andrew Mines, Spirit of America country manager for the Philippines, “The most effective assistance starts with listening to the community about their needs. For coastal communities, dependable maintenance, repair and operations equipment that include batteries and chargers can mean safer trips, stronger livelihoods, and greater confidence at sea.”

The fishing associations conveyed what would make a practical difference to them while in the water and at home, and “this donation reflects those priorities. This also indicates our support and respect for the resilience and self-reliance displayed by members of these communities,” Mines said.

For small-scale fishermen who need to sail across increasingly congested and high-risk waters, reliable vessel power is critical for safety. Marine batteries power vital boat lighting, GPS instruments, and communication radios, allowing fisherfolk to navigate safely at night and maintain contact during emergencies. Battery chargers meanwhile give fishing associations the infrastructure to maintain their equipment independently, reducing operational overhead and ensuring that local boats remain sea-ready without relying on costly external recharging services.

Present during the handover event are leaders and representatives of New Masinloc Fishermen Association, Subic Commercial Fishers Association, San Miguel Pundaquit Fisherfolk Association, Samahan ng Cabangaan-3 Fishermen’s Unity, Mabayo Agri-Aqua Association and Subic Hook & Line Corporation.