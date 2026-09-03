BOC reported that due to inclement weather, the vessel was compelled to seek emergency shelter and repairs at the SBYC after sailing from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. The yacht, manned by Thai and Malaysian crew members, was originally bound for Taiwan.

The BOC furthered that they received information that the vessel might be carrying prohibited or contraband items, prompting authorities to conduct an inspection, the BOC furthered.

Acting swiftly on the information, BOC-Port of Subic District Collector Atty. Geniefelle P. Lagmay issued a Mission Order authorizing the inspection and search of the sailing yacht.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the SBMA Law Enforcement Department, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), barangay officials, SBYC officials, and other members of the composite enforcement team.

A coordinated law enforcement operation was conducted on the night of 2 September that led to the discovery of the illicit drugs. The confiscated items were then taken to the boathouse of the SBYC for proper documentation.

The said contraband are currently being transported and turned over to the PDEA for further investigation.