Subic Bay Freeport – Authorities here have seized around P162-million worth of high grade marijuana that were hidden inside a yacht currently docked at the Subic Bay Yacht Club (SBYC) in this Freeport on 2 September 2026.
According to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), the agency’s Law Enforcement Department, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized around 98.322 kilos inside 89 plastic bags stashed inside a yacht.
BOC reported that due to inclement weather, the vessel was compelled to seek emergency shelter and repairs at the SBYC after sailing from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. The yacht, manned by Thai and Malaysian crew members, was originally bound for Taiwan.
The BOC furthered that they received information that the vessel might be carrying prohibited or contraband items, prompting authorities to conduct an inspection, the BOC furthered.
Acting swiftly on the information, BOC-Port of Subic District Collector Atty. Geniefelle P. Lagmay issued a Mission Order authorizing the inspection and search of the sailing yacht.
The operation was conducted in coordination with the SBMA Law Enforcement Department, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), barangay officials, SBYC officials, and other members of the composite enforcement team.
A coordinated law enforcement operation was conducted on the night of 2 September that led to the discovery of the illicit drugs. The confiscated items were then taken to the boathouse of the SBYC for proper documentation.
The said contraband are currently being transported and turned over to the PDEA for further investigation.