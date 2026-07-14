With the theme “Driving the Future of U.S.–Philippine Trade Through Innovation,” the mission reflects the SBMA's commitment to enhancing international cooperation and economic growth within the Subic special economic zone, Aliño said.

The delegation of the 25 executives and investors conducted comprehensive discussions, site visits, and networking activities along with SBMA officials and Subic company officials designed to showcase the potential and advantages of investing in the SBFZ.

Subic Bay Freeport Chamber of Commerce (SBFCC) President Benj Antonio Benjamin Antonio III, together with SBFCC Executive Director Donna May Banzon Tamayo joined the delegation in support this unique initiative aimed at building strong, lasting business relationships that will drive economy within the Subic special economic zone to ultimately benefit the country as a whole.

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in New York, the facilitator of the said U.S. Business Mission to the Philippines, said that the main goal of the trip is to create stronger economic ties and encourage more US companies to invest in the country’s growing economy.

Aside from Subic Bay Freeport, the delegation will also visit areas in Manila, Clark, and Corregidor Island as they conduct business meetings, informational briefings, and tours of these major economic areas that are part of the LEC.

“The trip comes at a time when the Philippines is actively working to welcome international businesses and establish itself as a key partner for US companies looking to grow in Asia,” the PTIC said.

Officials from the Worldwide Shipping & Logistics (WSL), who were also part of the delegation, said that these engagements strengthened economic cooperation and opened new opportunities for trade and investment between the United States and the Philippines.

WSL Co-Founder Mrs. Richelyn Toth and General Manager Ms. Sherilyn Mecinas were among the 25 delegates who participated in high-level meetings, investment discussions, site visits, and strategic networking opportunities with leaders from government, industry, and the private sector.

The said business mission follows the Philippines’ inclusion in the Washington-backed Pax Silica bloc — an initiative aimed at securing global artificial intelligence (AI) supply chains.

As part of Pax Silica, the Philippines and US announced in April the development of a 1,618-hectare AI-native hub in New Clark City in Tarlac, which is expected to attract AI and chip manufacturing investment.