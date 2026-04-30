Town targets hydrogen investments

Antipolo said the Nagsasa Seep produces an estimated 808 tons of natural hydrogen annually, making it a viable source for large-scale energy production and even a possible site for a future hydrogen power plant.

He said the clean and sustainable energy resource could help power local communities and attract long-term investments, as studies continue to assess its commercial potential.

Following the discovery, Antipolo noted that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already granted petroleum service contracts for two areas with hydrogen deposits — Northern Zambales and Southern Pangasinan under Service Contract Nos. 83 and 84.

He expressed hope that San Antonio will also be granted its own service contract for the Nagsasa Seep, citing ongoing discussions with First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos during the “Lab for All” event in Subic Freeport.