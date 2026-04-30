Town targets hydrogen investments

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The local government of San Antonio is exploring investment opportunities in the hydrogen energy sector following the discovery of the Nagsasa Seep, believed to be the world’s highest recorded natural geologic hydrogen (white hydrogen) seep.
During the Talakayan Forum hosted by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) at the Welltz Bar of The Terrace Hotel in the Freeport on 29 April, San Antonio Mayor Arvin Rolly D. Antipolo presented plans to position the town as a potential hub for clean energy development.
Antipolo said the Nagsasa Seep produces an estimated 808 tons of natural hydrogen annually, making it a viable source for large-scale energy production and even a possible site for a future hydrogen power plant.
He said the clean and sustainable energy resource could help power local communities and attract long-term investments, as studies continue to assess its commercial potential.
Following the discovery, Antipolo noted that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already granted petroleum service contracts for two areas with hydrogen deposits — Northern Zambales and Southern Pangasinan under Service Contract Nos. 83 and 84.
He expressed hope that San Antonio will also be granted its own service contract for the Nagsasa Seep, citing ongoing discussions with First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos during the “Lab for All” event in Subic Freeport.
According to him, both sides agreed to continue discussions in mid-May to further explore investment prospects and the potential economic benefits for the municipality.
The Nagsasa Seep, located in San Antonio, Zambales, was identified in early 2025 as a major natural hydrogen source, with studies indicating annual emissions of over 800 tons — among the highest recorded globally.
Experts attribute the formation to serpentinization, a geological process where water interacts with iron-rich rocks, producing hydrogen gas naturally.
Unlike hydrogen derived from fossil fuels or energy-intensive electrolysis, natural hydrogen is considered a low-cost, low-emission energy source, with estimates suggesting production costs as low as US$1 per kilogram.
Energy analysts say the resource could serve as a promising alternative for industrial power and fuel, with growing global interest in geologic hydrogen as part of the clean energy transition.