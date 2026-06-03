Aussie Ambassador discuss Subic’s role in Luzon Economic Corridor

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño met with ambassador at the SBMA Administration Building as the two officials discuss the strategic partnership that will expand Australia's economic footprint in the Philippines alongside initial trilateral partners like the United States and Japan.

During a presentation made by Senior Deputy Administrator for Port Operations Ronnie Yambao, the SBMA showed the infrastructure plans for the LEC that would boost the economy of the Freeport zone, adding that the Port of Subic is the best option for companies investing in the said economic corridor.

The SBMA official also showed the delegation the railway project that will connect the Subic Bay Freeport to the rest of the LEC, citing that the project will provide seamless cargo handling to and from this Freeport.

Innes-Brown recently announced that Australia officially joined the LEC partnership in May 2026, adding that as a new major partner, Australia is backing the massive infrastructure initiative to boost economic ties, enhance regional connectivity, and support resilient global supply chains.

Originally launched as a trilateral project between the Philippines, the United States, and Japan, the corridor connects four strategic hubs in Luzon: Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas.

Australia, alongside several other international powers, joined a broad expansion to accelerate investments across these areas.

Some of the commitments and contributions of Australia for the LEC partnership include financial mobilization, with the country directing investments into critical projects through Australia’s dedicated Manila Deal Team.

The country has offered framework support and expertise under Australia's specialized Partnerships for Infrastructure program, and has committed AUD 45 million (PHP 1.9 billion) for the bilateral economic initiative named PROGRESS to fuel sustainable regional growth.