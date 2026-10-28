The national government, thru the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), conducted a fuel distribution mission for Filipino fishermen in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc on 27 October 2026.

The fuel distribution mission is under the Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda (KBBM) Program and was carried out by the BFAR vessel MV Mamalakaya with the support of the PCG vessel BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) and the PCG Islander 251 aircraft.

The group conducted a maritime domain awareness flight over the area to ensure the safety of the fishermen and the BFAR vessel.

Upon the arrival of MV Mamalakaya, Filipino fishing boats already operating in the traditional fishing ground, numbering 40 to 50, approached the vessel and lined up to receive fuel. The fishermen interviewed during the activity expressed their appreciation for the government's effort to deliver fuel support directly to them at sea, which allows them to stay longer in the fishing ground and reduce the cost of their expeditions amid high fuel prices.

The KBBM Program is a government initiative that purchases the fresh catch of Filipino fishermen directly at sea and provides them with fuel and ice to lower their operational costs and sustain their presence in the West Philippine Sea. The strong turnout of fishing boats at Bajo de Masinloc shows that Filipino fishermen continue to exercise their traditional fishing rights in the area, as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award, and that the government's support is reaching them where they need it most.

PCG Commandant Vice Admiral Rommel Supangan directed the deployment of PCG surface and air assets to secure the mission, underscoring that the protection of Filipino fishermen and the delivery of government support to them at sea remain among the priorities of the Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea. The Commandant also commended the crews of BRP Malapascua, PCG Islander 251, and MV Mamalakaya for the safe and successful conduct of the activity.

The mission was completed without any untoward incident. During its flight, the PCG aircraft also monitored the presence of China Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels in the approaches to Bajo de Masinloc, as well as a Chinese research vessel operating near the shoal, which the PCG continues to monitor and document.