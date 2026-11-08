Paete police hold drug awareness lecture for youth

DRUG AWARENESS. Personnel of the Paete Municipal Police Station conduct a drug awareness and prevention lecture for young residents of Barangay 4, Quinale, during a camping activity in Barangay Anibong, Pagsanjan, Laguna, on 8 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of Paete MPS)

Personnel from the Paete Municipal Police Station conducted a drug awareness and prevention lecture for young residents of Barangay 4, Quinale, Paete, during a camping activity in Barangay Anibong, Pagsanjan, Laguna, on Sunday, 8 November.

The activity, held at approximately 10:10 a.m., was conducted by police personnel under the leadership of Paete Police Chief Maj. Elmer Joseph B. Gibe.

According to the police report, the lecture focused on the harmful effects of illegal drugs on physical and mental health, family relationships and community welfare.

Participants were also informed about the legal consequences of illegal drug involvement under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The discussion emphasized the importance of resisting peer pressure, making responsible decisions and avoiding activities that could lead to drug abuse.

The initiative formed part of the local police station's community education efforts aimed at encouraging young people to remain drug-free and become responsible members of society.