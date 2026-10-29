Police arrested a provincial most wanted person and a suspected drug seller in separate operations in Paete, Laguna, on Wednesday evening, 28 October.

The arrests took place an hour apart in Barangay Quinale, according to police.

At about 8:40 p.m., personnel of the Paete Municipal Police Station arrested a man identified only as “Ronilo” through a warrant for alleged violation of Section 32 of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Judge Marilyn Reyes-Agama of the Regional Trial Court Branch 33 in Siniloan, Laguna, issued the warrant on 20 October 2026 under Criminal Case No. S-15117, with bail set at P200,000.

Police listed Ronilo as a provincial-level most wanted person. Officers documented the operation using alternative recording devices and informed him of his constitutional rights.

Earlier, at about 7:40 p.m., police arrested a suspected drug seller identified only as “Leo” during a buy-bust operation along Manila East Road in the same barangay.

Officers reported seizing approximately 0.36 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2,448, along with a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The inventory was conducted at the arrest site in the presence of the suspect, a media representative and two barangay councilors. Two alternative recording devices documented the operation.