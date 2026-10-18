PDEA dismantles Calamba drug den, arrests four

DRUG DEN RAID. Four suspected drug personalities are shown beside evidence seized during a joint PDEA-police buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion 2, Calamba City, Laguna, on 17 October 2026. Authorities confiscated approximately seven grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱48,300, along with drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Four suspected drug personalities were arrested after authorities dismantled an alleged drug den during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion 2, Calamba City, on Saturday, 17 October.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Laguna Provincial Office, in coordination with the Philippine National Police Regional Intelligence Unit 4A, conducted the operation along Tibag Road at approximately 3:26 p.m.

The suspects were identified by their aliases as “Kulot,” a tricycle driver; “Ralp,” a construction worker; “Jericho,” an Alternative Learning System student; and “Jabbar,” another tricycle driver.

All four are residents of Calamba City.

Authorities confiscated approximately seven grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of ₱48,300.

Various drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money were also recovered during the operation.

According to PDEA, the suspects will face charges for alleged violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12 and 15, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The cited provisions cover offenses involving the sale and possession of dangerous drugs, maintenance of a drug den, visiting a drug den, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of dangerous drugs.