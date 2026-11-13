Gov. Vi Unveils New Ala E! Festival Logo

NEW FESTIVAL IDENTITY — Batangas provincial officials present the newly unveiled Ala E! Festival logo at the Batangas Province Event Center in Batangas City on 12 November 2026. The redesigned emblem highlights the province's cultural heritage, traditional industries, culinary identity and tourism attractions.

BATANGAS CITY — Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto unveiled the new official logo of the Ala E! Festival on Thursday, 12 November 2026, marking another step in the province's efforts to promote its cultural heritage and strengthen tourism.

The unveiling took place at the Batangas Province Event Center during the CALABARZON Cacao and Coffee Congress, which brought together agricultural stakeholders, entrepreneurs and industry representatives from across the region.

The festival returned in 2025 after a 10-year hiatus, with the provincial government now introducing a redesigned emblem reflecting Batangas' history, traditions, natural attractions and cultural identity.

Santos-Recto said the revival of the festival aims to give greater recognition to tourism in Batangas and the wider CALABARZON region.

The new logo, developed through the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office and the Provincial Information Office, incorporates several symbols representing the province's distinctive heritage.

The first letter A features Kapeng Barako, symbolizing the strength and resilience of Batangueños, alongside the Taal Basilica, representing the province's religious heritage.

The letter L highlights the balisong, a traditional Batangueño folding knife associated with local craftsmanship and artistry.

The second letter A represents Tawilis and Maliputo, two fish species associated with Taal Lake, as well as Batangas' popular lomi dish.

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The letter E showcases the province's diving destinations, marine biodiversity, coastal attractions and communities whose livelihoods are connected to the sea.

Aside from introducing the new emblem, the provincial government formally adopted "Ala E" as the festival's official spelling, replacing the previously used "Ala Eh."

Provincial officials explained that the change more accurately reflects the traditional Batangueño expression and pronunciation while preserving the festival's history and cultural significance.

The unveiling coincided with the two-day CALABARZON Cacao and Coffee Congress, held from 11 to 12 November, which highlighted regional agricultural products, local enterprises and business opportunities.