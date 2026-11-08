Delisted party-list groups can appeal registration cancellation — Comelec

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the 50 party-list organizations whose registrations were cancelled can still appeal the decision and seek another chance to participate in future elections.

Garcia gave the assurance during a radio interview on Sunday, 8 November, following the issuance of Comelec Resolution No. 11281, dated 15 October, which ordered the delisting of 50 party-list groups.

“Titingnan namin kung may kadahilanan na sila ay mabigyan muli ng second chance o pagkakataon na magparticipate,” he said.

(We will see if there is a reason for them to be given a second chance to participate.)

Garcia said the delisted organizations would not be able to participate in the 2028 elections if they failed to appeal the cancellation of their registrations.

Under Republic Act No. 7941, or the Party-List System Act, the Comelec may cancel a party-list organization's registration if it fails to participate in or secure a seat in the House of Representatives in two consecutive elections.

“Kami po ay naging maluwag, nagliberal kami ng interpretasyon ngayon,” Garcia said.

(We decided to adopt a more liberal interpretation of the law.)

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“Ang sabi namin, 'yang 50 na 'yan, puwede naman silang mag-file ng bagong petisyon,” he added.

(We said that those 50 party-list groups can file new petitions for registration.)

Garcia explained that the previous practice required delisted organizations to sit out one election term before they could file another registration petition.

“Kapag sila ay natanggal na, bibigyan sila ng isang termino na pahinga at saka lang sila puwedeng mag-refile ng kanilang petisyon,” he said.

(Once they have been delisted, they would have to sit out one term before filing another petition.)

Among the affected groups is BOSES Party-list, formerly known as Mothers for Change (MOCHA) Party-list, associated with singer and former Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.