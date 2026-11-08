Delisted party-list groups can appeal registration cancellation — Comelec
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the 50 party-list organizations whose registrations were cancelled can still appeal the decision and seek another chance to participate in future elections.
Garcia gave the assurance during a radio interview on Sunday, 8 November, following the issuance of Comelec Resolution No. 11281, dated 15 October, which ordered the delisting of 50 party-list groups.
“Titingnan namin kung may kadahilanan na sila ay mabigyan muli ng second chance o pagkakataon na magparticipate,” he said.
(We will see if there is a reason for them to be given a second chance to participate.)
Garcia said the delisted organizations would not be able to participate in the 2028 elections if they failed to appeal the cancellation of their registrations.
Under Republic Act No. 7941, or the Party-List System Act, the Comelec may cancel a party-list organization's registration if it fails to participate in or secure a seat in the House of Representatives in two consecutive elections.
“Kami po ay naging maluwag, nagliberal kami ng interpretasyon ngayon,” Garcia said.
(We decided to adopt a more liberal interpretation of the law.)
“Ang sabi namin, 'yang 50 na 'yan, puwede naman silang mag-file ng bagong petisyon,” he added.
(We said that those 50 party-list groups can file new petitions for registration.)
Garcia explained that the previous practice required delisted organizations to sit out one election term before they could file another registration petition.
“Kapag sila ay natanggal na, bibigyan sila ng isang termino na pahinga at saka lang sila puwedeng mag-refile ng kanilang petisyon,” he said.
(Once they have been delisted, they would have to sit out one term before filing another petition.)
Among the affected groups is BOSES Party-list, formerly known as Mothers for Change (MOCHA) Party-list, associated with singer and former Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.
The 50 party-list organizations covered by the cancellation order include Mothers for Change (MOCHA) Party-list; Advocacy for Teacher Empowerment Through Action Cooperation and Harmony Towards Educational Reform; Advocates and Keepers Organizations of OFWs Inc.; Advocates for Retail, Fashion, Textile, Tradition, Events and Creative Services Sector; Ahon Mahirap, Ako Padayon Pilipino; Aktibong Kaagapay ng mga Manggagawa; Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment; Alyansa Laban sa Substance Abuse Para sa Bagong Pilipinas Natin; Ang Komadrona Inc.; Ang Programang Aasenso Taumbayan-Dream Act, Participate and Advocate for Sustainable Transformation; Ang Bumbero ng Pilipinas; Ang Pamilya Muna; Babae Ako Para sa Bayan Inc.; Banat Barangay Natin; Bayaning Tsuper; Bisaya Gyud Party-list; Buhay Hayaan Yumabong; Bunyog; Computer Literacy, Innovation Connectivity and Knowledge Inc.; Democratic Independent Workers' Association; Filipino Rights Protection Advocates of Manila Movement; Health, Education, Livelihood Program of the Philippines; Hugpong Federal Movement of the Philippines Inc.; Ipatupad for Workers Inc.; Lungsod Asenso Inc.; Magdalo Para sa Pilipino; Maharlikang Pilipino Party; Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Conference for Peace and Development; Movement of Active Apostolic Guardians Association of the Philippines; Pamilyang Magsasaka; Pinoy Ako; Robolusyonaryong Alyanyasang Makabansa; Towards Development and Action; Tulong Ipamahagi sa Communidad Tungo sa Kaunlaran; Tulungan Tayo; United Frontliners of the Philippines; and Walang Iwanan sa Free Internet Inc.