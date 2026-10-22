Comelec cancels registration of 50 party-list groups

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered the cancellation of the registration of 50 party-list organizations for failing to secure a seat in Congress or participate in the past two elections.

The Comelec En Banc on Thursday, 22 October, made public Resolution No. 11281, which enumerated the party-list groups that had been delisted.

“This Resolution shall take effect immediately upon its publication,” the commission said in the resolution promulgated on 15 October.

The party-list groups delisted for failing to participate in the last two elections were 1 Alliance Advocating Autonomy Party, 1-United Transport Koalisyon, Agbiag Timpuyog Ilocano Inc., Ako Ayoko Sa Bawal Na Droga, Filipino Family Party, Grains Retailers’ Confederation of the Philippines Inc., Ina Na Nagmamahal Sa Anak, Isang Lapian ng Mangingisda at Bayan Tungo sa Kaunlaran, Luntiang Pilipinas Partylist, and One Philippines.

The other 40 were removed from Comelec’s list of registered party-list organizations for failing to secure a seat in the House of Representatives in the past two elections.

Among these groups is BOSES Party-List, formerly known as Mothers for Change (MOCHA) Party-list, associated with singer and former Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

The other delisted groups are Advocacy for Teacher Empowerment Through Action Cooperation and Harmony Towards Educational Reform; Advocates and Keepers Organizations of OFWs Inc.; Advocates for Retail, Fashion, Textile, Tradition, Events and Creative Services Sector; Ahon Mahirap; Ako Padayon Pilipino; Aktibong Kaagapay ng mga Manggagawa; Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment; Alyansa Laban sa Substance Abuse Para sa Bagong Pilipinas Natin; Ang Komadrona Inc.; Ang Programang Aasenso Taumbayan-Dream Act, Participate and Advocate for Sustainable Transformation; Ang Bumbero ng Pilipinas; Ang Pamilya Muna; Babae Ako Para sa Bayan Inc.; Banat Barangay Natin; Bayaning Tsuper; Bisaya Gyud Party-List; Buhay Hayaan Yumabong; Bunyog; Computer Literacy, Innovation, Connectivity and Knowledge Inc.; Democratic Independent Workers’ Association; Filipino Rights Protection Advocates of Manila Movement; Health, Education, Livelihood Program of the Philippines; Hugpong Federal Movement of the Philippines Inc.; Ipatupad for Workers Inc.; Lungsod Asenso Inc.; Magdalo Para sa Pilipino; Maharlikang Pilipino Party; Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Conference for Peace and Development; Movement of Active Apostolic Guardians Association of the Philippines; Pamilyang Magsasaka; Pinoy Ako; Robolusyonaryong Alyansang Makabansa; Towards Development and Action; Tulong Ipamahagi sa Communidad Tungo sa Kaunlaran; Tulungan Tayo; United Frontliners of the Philippines; and Walang Iwanan sa Free Internet Inc.

The Comelec explained in its resolution that, under Republic Act No. 7941, or the Party-List System Act, the commission may, motu proprio or upon a verified complaint from an interested party, refuse or cancel the registration of a national, regional or sectoral party, organization or coalition after due notice and hearing.