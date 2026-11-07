P83,980 worth of shabu seized in Rizal drug bust

Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect identified as alias “Bunso” and confiscated approximately 12.35 grams of suspected shabu valued at P83,980 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal, on 7 November 2026.

RODRIGUEZ, Rizal — Police arrested a 31-year-old man and seized approximately P83,980 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal, early Saturday, 7 November.

According to the Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO), personnel of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station conducted the operation at around 2 a.m., resulting in the arrest of the suspect identified only by the alias “Bunso.”

Authorities confiscated approximately 12.35 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, along with marked buy-bust money and other pieces of evidence.

The suspect is currently detained at the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare criminal complaints for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, covering the illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs.

Rizal PPO Provincial Director PCOL Atty. Eleazar R. Barber Jr. reaffirmed the provincial police's commitment to intensifying anti-illegal drug operations to maintain peace and security in local communities.