President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conducts a low-altitude fly-by at the Malampaya Gas Field off the coast of Palawan on Monday, 14 July 2025. He was accompanied by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Garin said the Phase 4 of the project seeks to secure the Philippines’ energy supply for the next decade.

The Malampaya Phase 4 project has begun delivering newly developed indigenous natural gas into the country's production system, adding to the Philippines' domestic energy supply and supporting electricity generation for Luzon.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said the achievement of First Gas follows the successful development of two deepwater wells, Malampaya East-1 and Camago-3, and the installation of new subsea infrastructure connected to existing Malampaya facilities.

Gas from the wells now flows through the Shallow Water Platform offshore Palawan and the existing 504-kilometer subsea pipeline to the Onshore Gas Plant in Batangas, where it supplies gas-fired power plants serving the Luzon grid.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the milestone would help secure a more dependable electricity supply for Filipino households while highlighting the technical capabilities of local professionals.

“The successful delivery of First Gas from Malampaya Phase 4 strengthens our indigenous energy supply and helps secure more dependable electricity for millions of Filipino households. This achievement also reflects the excellence, expertise, and dedication of Filipino engineers and energy professionals,” Garin said.

The project is estimated to add 222 billion cubic feet of natural gas to the country's resource base, equivalent to about 14 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. This volume could meet the annual electricity requirements of approximately 5.7 million households.

The additional gas is also projected to extend Malampaya's production life by around six years, until approximately 2034.

Operating since 2001, the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project currently supplies about 20 percent of Luzon's power requirements. Phase 4 is the first development phase under the renewed Service Contract No. 38, which was extended for 15 years in May 2023 until February 2039.

The project also marks the Philippines' first offshore drilling campaign in more than a decade, potentially opening opportunities for further exploration and investment in indigenous petroleum resources.