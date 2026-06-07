DA, BOC seize P7 million smuggled carrots

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted more than P7 million worth of smuggled carrots concealed in shipments falsely declared as processed food products, intensifying the government's campaign against agricultural smuggling.

The illegal cargo was uncovered during a joint inspection by the DA's Inspectorate and Enforcement Office, the Bureau of Plant Industry and the Bureau of Customs at the Port of Manila.

Authorities discovered 12,909 boxes of fresh carrots valued at over P7 million hidden behind cartons of egg noodles inside four container vans that arrived on March 22 and March 25 under a single consignee.

The shipments had been declared as assorted food products, including egg noodles, flat noodles, soya wrappers, fish tofu and wakame salad. A physical examination, however, revealed the undeclared vegetable shipments.

The inspection was led by DA Assistant Secretary for Inspectorate, Enforcement and Legal Service Willie Ann Angsiy, BPI Assistant Director Ruel Gesmundo and customs officials.

Authorities said a substantial portion of the carrots had already deteriorated, showing signs of mold, decay and root damage, rendering them unfit for human consumption and underscoring the risks posed by illegally imported agricultural products that bypass inspection and quarantine requirements.

Angsiy warned that smuggled vegetables also undermine local producers by depressing market prices and creating unfair competition.

The shipments have been forfeited in favor of the government for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. The DA and BPI are also preparing charges against those responsible and have agreed to blacklist the consignee from future import activities. Authorities added that the licenses, registrations and accreditations of parties involved will be revoked.