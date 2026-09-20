The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has strengthened supply chain connectivity, and accelerating customs modernization through its participation in the Second Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures, held from 20 to 24 August in Dalian, China.

The meeting brought together APEC economies and key stakeholders to promote more efficient, secure, and resilient trade through the exchange of best practices and the strengthening of cooperation on seamless and transparent cross-border procedures.

Discussions centered on technology and innovation in Customs governance, including artificial intelligence, Smart Customs, and digitalization, as well as key trade facilitation initiatives such as paperless trade, Single Window systems, e-commerce, AEO programs, and supply chain security.

The BOC continues to strengthen its engagement with APEC economies and the private sector in advancing modern, responsive, and secure Customs processes that facilitate legitimate trade and e-commerce while ensuring effective border control.