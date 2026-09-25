The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) are set to sign next week a memorandum of agreement (MOA) aimed at improving coordination in the fight against agricultural smuggling.

“On Monday we will be signing a memorandum of agreement, a tripartite agreement with DOJ, Bureau of Customs, and NBI,” said NBI Director Melvin Matibag.

Under the agreement, Matibag explained that there will be information sharing among the three agencies concerning agricultural smuggling.

The director said this will allow the speedy filing of cases before the DOJ.

“We have a continuing coordination with other agencies,” stated Matibag.

“‘Yun lang po ang aking isang ipinagmamalaki na ang NBI ay nakikipag-usap, nakikipagtulungan at nakikinig po sa mga ahensya para magawa natin ang tungkulin sa law enforcement,” he added.

(I am proud to say that the NBI has been talking, helping, and listening to government agencies so we can do our duties in law enforcement.)

Just last September 22, BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno filed cases before the DOJ against 14 people, including nine BOC officials and personnel, over the smuggling in 2025 of 15,029 sacks of fresh white onions and 21,634 boxes of fresh carrots that were declared as “chicken lollipops.”

Six complaints were filed accusing the respondents of violating Republic Act 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, through the fraudulent misdeclaration and importation of regulated agricultural products without the required clearance.

The complaints against BOC officials and personnel also cited provisions penalizing willful neglect of duty and acts that enable others to defraud the government or violate customs laws.