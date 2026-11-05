The Medical City Clinic has expanded access to breast health by securing PhilHealth Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) accreditation for digital mammography services at its TriNoma and SM Mall of Asia locations.



The accreditation gives eligible PhilHealth members access to the service at two convenient

mall locations, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and program guidelines.

Digital mammography uses X-ray imaging to help identify changes in breast tissue, including

abnormalities that may be too small to feel during a physical examination. As a breast cancer

screening tool, it can help detect signs of disease before symptoms appear and guide further

medical evaluation when needed.



TMC Clinic encourages women to speak with their healthcare providers about when to begin

screening and how often to undergo it. Recommendations depend on each patient’s age,

medical history, risk factors, and any breast-related symptoms or concerns.



The accreditation supports TMC Clinic’s commitment to bringing quality outpatient care closer to

Filipino communities. By expanding access to breast screening, the clinic network aims to help

more patients take timely steps to protect their health.



Patients are encouraged to contact their preferred branch before visiting to confirm eligibility,

documentary and referral requirements, and appointment availability.



For inquiries, message The Medical City Clinic’s official Facebook page or contact either

branch: