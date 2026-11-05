PRO2 arrests 305 wanted persons in Cagayan Valley in October

The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) apprehended 305 wanted individuals in Cagayan Valley in October, marking a rise from September's figures. Discover how these arrests contribute to public safety and justice in the region.

The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) arrested 305 wanted persons across Cagayan Valley in October, slightly higher than the 301 arrests recorded in September.

Based on PRO2's consolidated accomplishment report, 263 of those arrested were classified as other wanted persons, up from 243 in the previous month, while 42 were categorized as most wanted persons, compared with 58 in September.

The Isabela Police Provincial Office (IPPO) recorded the highest number of arrests among other wanted persons with 89, followed by the Cagayan Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 85, Nueva Vizcaya Police Provincial Office (NVPPO) with 43, Santiago City Police Office (SCPO) with 34, Quirino Police Provincial Office (QPPO) with 12, and Batanes Police Provincial Office (BPPO) with one.

For most wanted persons, CPPO recorded the highest number with 17 arrests, followed by IPPO with 13 and NVPPO with seven. QPPO and SCPO recorded two arrests each, while BPPO reported one.

PRO2 Regional Director PBGen Mariano C. Rodriguez commended police units for their accomplishments and called for sustained operations against individuals with pending arrest warrants.

Rodriguez said every arrest contributes to public safety and ensures that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the courts to answer for their cases.

He also directed police provincial and city offices to strengthen intelligence-driven operations, improve coordination with other law enforcement agencies and intensify efforts to locate and apprehend wanted individuals.