DOT Sec. Dita Angara-Mathay and DOTR officials joined forces to provide free rides during the ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings from 5 to 14 November.

The Department of Tourism on Thursday assured that preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings 2026 are on track, a week before the major regional event, welcoming more than 10,000 foreign delegates.

“Each ASEAN member state would carry around 500 people. So, we are expecting around or more than 10,000 that would add to our tourist numbers,” said Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay during the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Department of Transportation and its attached agencies, Land Transportation Office and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Makati City.

The event would not only welcome ASEAN leaders, but also nations belonging to ASEAN Plus Three and East Asia Summit Dialogue Partners, namely leaders from Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea/South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

US President Donald Trump earlier confirmed his attendance, which, according to rumors, supposedly blocked about 800 rooms at Solaire Hotel in Paranaque City.

However, Angara Mathay cannot confirm whether the information is true, as the DOT is not privy to this information for security reasons.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was invited by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to attend, confirmed that he will not attend the ASEAN Summit. The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are expecting to welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang on behalf of Xi.

Free rides

The MOA between the DoTr and the DoT launches free jeepney rides in select parts of Metro Manila for the ASEAN Summit, expected to deliver material benefits to Filipino commuters while serving as a platform to feature Philippine destinations.

Angrara-Mathay, who was designated Vice Chair for Operations of the National Organizing Committee, emphasized that this initiative will bring the ASEAN Summit closer to Filipinos not only through promotions but, more importantly, in terms of assistance.

“Ang utos po ng ating Pangulo, ay ang chairship po ng Pilipinas hindi lamang dapat nakikita o napapanood sa mga balita. Dapat maramdaman ng bawat Pilipino ang konkretong benepisyong hatid nito. That is why we continue working closely with our partner government agencies to develop initiatives that showcase the best of the Philippines while creating meaningful experiences for our visitors, delegates, and stakeholders,” Secretary Angara-Mathay said.

The free rides will begin today, 5 November, following the ceremonial signing of the tripartite agreement that will mobilize a total of 30 modern jeepneys, operating for 10 days until 14 November.

Spread across two major routes, commuters may avail of free roundtrip services from SM Fairview to Buendia (North Route) and from Sucat to Baclaran (South Route), with each service having a fleet of 15 vehicles.

Both will operate from early morning (4 a.m.) to late night (10 p.m.). The North route will have eight one-way trips, while the South service will have 10.

All jeepneys are dressed up to bear images of iconic Philippine tourist attractions, festivals, and experiences to maximize visibility of the regional event and promotion of the country’s tourism assets.

Beyond serving an average of 12,500 daily passengers, according to LTFRB data, the free ride will also benefit drivers and transport workers, ensuring their income during the program’s implementation.

DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven C. Pastor highlighted the importance of a whole-of-government approach in mounting programs that will benefit Filipinos during the country’s hosting of the ASEAN Summit.