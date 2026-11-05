LTFRB Region 1 promotes P20,000 monthly assistance for modern PUV operators

LTFRB Region 1 is supporting modern PUV operators with a P20,000 monthly financial assistance program to ease operational costs and ensure reliable public transportation services.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 1 is coordinating with transport service entities to promote the government's P20,000 monthly financial assistance for qualified modern public utility vehicle (PUV) operators.

The program, implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) through the LTFRB, provides P20,000 in monthly assistance for every qualified modern PUV unit to help cover vehicle amortization or operational expenses.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on transport operators, prevent mounting debts and possible vehicle foreclosures, and ensure the continued operation of public transportation services.

The program is being pursued under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect the welfare of the public transportation sector and maintain reliable transport services for commuters.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon and LTFRB Acting Chairman Atty. Greg G. Pua Jr. are leading the implementation of the initiative.

LTFRB Region 1 said it continues to coordinate with transport service entities to inform them about the available government assistance and the mechanisms for accessing the program.