Fisherman lands 95-kg bigeye tuna off Aurora coast
A fisherman caught a bigeye tuna weighing 95 kilograms off Ditale Beach in Dipaculao, Aurora, on 29 September 2026.
According to a social media post by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Dipaculao on 4 November 2026, angler Dindo L. Talon landed the massive catch, a species commonly prepared as fresh sashimi or in local dishes such as tuna sisig.
The LGU said Diane Marie Talon shared details of the catch, which involved a five-hour-and-38-minute battle. The fish struck at 6 a.m. and was successfully landed at 11:38 a.m.
“Plans are also underway to endorse a proposed fishing event to the Local Government Unit of Dipaculao, with a target schedule during the summer season, featuring a Jigging Competition,” the LGU said.
Bigeye tuna (Thunnus obesus), locally known as bangkulis, account for a relatively small but notable share of the country's commercial fisheries.
Its production volume is considerably lower than that of skipjack tuna, which accounts for more than 58% of local tuna production, and yellowfin tuna, which makes up about 39%. In some traditional or older local fisheries statistics, smaller bigeye tuna catches have also been grouped with yellowfin tuna.
Internationally known as ahi, bigeye tuna is prized for its higher fat content and richer marbling compared with yellowfin tuna, giving it a buttery texture that makes it popular for sushi and sashimi.