Fisherman lands 95-kg bigeye tuna off Aurora coast

A fisherman caught a bigeye tuna weighing 95 kilograms off Ditale Beach in Dipaculao, Aurora, on 29 September 2026.

According to a social media post by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Dipaculao on 4 November 2026, angler Dindo L. Talon landed the massive catch, a species commonly prepared as fresh sashimi or in local dishes such as tuna sisig.

The LGU said Diane Marie Talon shared details of the catch, which involved a five-hour-and-38-minute battle. The fish struck at 6 a.m. and was successfully landed at 11:38 a.m.

“Plans are also underway to endorse a proposed fishing event to the Local Government Unit of Dipaculao, with a target schedule during the summer season, featuring a Jigging Competition,” the LGU said.

Bigeye tuna (Thunnus obesus), locally known as bangkulis, account for a relatively small but notable share of the country's commercial fisheries.

Its production volume is considerably lower than that of skipjack tuna, which accounts for more than 58% of local tuna production, and yellowfin tuna, which makes up about 39%. In some traditional or older local fisheries statistics, smaller bigeye tuna catches have also been grouped with yellowfin tuna.