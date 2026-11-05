Bacoor PNP probes cop over alleged insensitive remarks

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — The Bacoor Component City Police Station has ordered an investigation into allegations that one of its personnel made inappropriate remarks concerning the discovery of dog and cat remains dumped in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

In an official statement, Bacoor police expressed concern over the alleged remarks, which circulated on social media and drew criticism from grieving pet owners and animal welfare advocates.

The station said its chief of police immediately directed investigators to establish the facts surrounding the incident and identify the personnel allegedly involved.

The controversy emerged amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged improper disposal of 29 animal remains linked to Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium, a Bacoor-based establishment accused of mishandling deceased pets entrusted to its care.

The police station emphasized that disrespectful conduct and unprofessional behavior have no place in the organization, particularly when dealing with individuals experiencing emotional distress.

“No form of misconduct, disrespectful remarks, or unprofessional behavior will be tolerated,” the Bacoor PNP declared.

Authorities stressed that police personnel are expected to demonstrate discipline, sensitivity, respect and professionalism in both official duties and personal interactions, including on social media.

The station also encouraged complainants and individuals possessing relevant information or supporting evidence to coordinate directly with investigators.

Such information, police said, would help establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and determine whether administrative charges should be filed.

Bacoor police assured the public that any personnel found responsible would face appropriate disciplinary action under existing Philippine National Police rules and regulations, subject to due process.

The incident adds another dimension to the controversy surrounding the alleged mishandling of deceased pets, which has prompted grieving pet owners to seek accountability from those responsible.