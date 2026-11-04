Belgium is expanding its cooperation with Cebu on water security, climate resilience and maritime development as the Philippines and the European nation mark 80 years of diplomatic relations.

Belgian Ambassador Vladislava Iordanova led a two-day mission to Cebu on 12 and 13 October 2026, engaging local government officials, academic institutions and maritime authorities to explore opportunities for long-term collaboration.

The delegation included Belgian Trade Office Trade and Investment Counsellor Mia Santamaria Abela and Belgium's honorary consul in Cebu, Enrison Benedicto.

A key activity was a forum at the University of San Carlos (USC) titled “From Research to Resilience: Building Partnerships for Water Security, Climate Adaptation and Circular Solutions.”

The forum highlighted the CarAqCol Project, a five-year research partnership involving USC, the USC Water Resources Center Foundation, Belgium's University of Mons and UCLouvain.

Supported by Belgium's Academy of Research and Higher Education, the project focuses on groundwater management, water quality, saltwater intrusion and sustainable water resource development.

The initiative seeks to provide scientific data to help local governments make informed decisions on water supply management, particularly in Cebu and Danao City.

Among those who participated in the forum were Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Danao City Vice Mayor Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano.

Iordanova also hosted a working dinner with representatives from government, academia and the water sector to discuss improvements in water governance and climate adaptation.

During her visit to Danao City, the ambassador met local officials, researchers and water stakeholders and inspected groundwater monitoring areas and water infrastructure.

The discussions emphasized the role of scientific research in helping communities address water shortages, protect groundwater resources and prepare for climate-related risks.

Beyond water security, Belgium is also pursuing closer maritime cooperation with Cebu.

Iordanova met Cebu Port Authority officials to explore potential partnerships in port development, sustainability and maritime connectivity.

The discussions built on earlier engagements involving Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, which has been exploring opportunities for cooperation with Philippine maritime authorities.

The delegation also visited the Cebu South Harbor and Container Terminal in Talisay City, a commercial port handling container and break-bulk cargo to help ease congestion at existing Metro Cebu ports.

“Belgium is proud to stand alongside the Philippines in building resilience and advancing sustainable solutions. This mission reflects our dedication to strengthening ties and fostering partnerships that deliver long-term benefits for both nations,” Iordanova said.