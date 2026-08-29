For leukemia patients, hope can come in many forms. Sometimes, it comes through access to medicines, financial assistance and the support needed to continue a difficult treatment journey.

This is the heart of the 2nd EPCALM Swing for Hope Invitational Golf Tournament, a fundraising event of the EPCALM Adult Leukemia Foundation of the Philippines, set for 21 September at Sta. Elena Golf & Country Club.

Now in its second year, the tournament aims to raise funds for the EPCALM Hope Fund, which supports adult leukemia patients in need. The foundation provides assistance to patients and their families as they navigate the financial and personal challenges that come with leukemia treatment.

The event welcomes golfers, sponsors, corporate partners and individual donors who want to turn their participation into direct support for patients. Whether on the golf course or through a donation, each contribution can help the foundation continue its work for Filipino families facing leukemia.

With every swing, the tournament carries a bigger purpose: helping patients access the assistance they need and reminding them that they do not have to face the journey alone.