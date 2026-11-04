Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has secured ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system (ISMS), strengthening its cybersecurity and data protection practices as it expands its digital services.

The certification, issued by Bureau Veritas, recognizes the company's adoption of internationally accepted standards for managing information security risks and protecting sensitive data.

Converge Corporate Compliance, Data Protection and Corporate Sustainability Officer Laurice Esteban-Tuason said the certification reflects the company's responsibility to safeguard customer information.

“We recognize that protecting information is fundamental to our role as a broadband provider, given the vast amount of customer data that we handle. We understand the responsibility that comes with serving millions of customers and safeguarding the information they entrust to us. This drives our adoption of internationally recognized standards across our operations, demonstrating our commitment to continuously enhance the systems running our business,” she said.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 establishes requirements for developing, implementing, maintaining and continuously improving an information security management system.

The certification supports Converge's efforts to manage cybersecurity risks and serve enterprise clients with stringent data protection requirements, including business process outsourcing companies and financial institutions.

The development comes as Converge accelerates its transformation from a telecommunications provider into a technology company, expanding beyond broadband connectivity to offer integrated digital solutions.

The company is also strengthening its business-to-business operations to serve larger enterprises with increasingly complex technology and security requirements.

“As the digital landscape evolves, our commitment is to remain an organization fully equipped to navigate emerging risks and challenges. We will continue to elevate our security practices to ensure that our data is protected against evolving cyber threats,” said Converge Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Information Security Office Andrew Malijan.