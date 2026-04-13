The Medical City opens PhilHealth ward to expand access to care

The Medical City has opened a new patient access ward named after its former president and CEO Alfredo R. A. Bengzon, expanding hospital services aimed at making healthcare more accessible to Filipinos through enhanced use of PhilHealth benefits.
The Alfredo R.A. Bengzon Patient Access Ward is designed to help patients access high-quality medical care while reducing treatment costs through expanded PhilHealth coverage.
The facility has 51 beds, including two isolation rooms and nine mother-and-baby–friendly rooms intended to support maternal and newborn care.
Stuart Bennett, president and group CEO of The Medical City, said the facility reflects the hospital’s commitment to inclusive healthcare and strengthening collaboration with the national health insurer.
“What this reflects is our commitment to elevating the standard of care for every patient we serve,” Bennett said.
Bennett added that the hospital plans to continue working with Edwin Mercado, president and CEO of PhilHealth, to expand patient access to benefits.
“We will continue to work closely with Dr. Edwin Mercado and explore innovative ways to maximize PhilHealth benefits so they reach more patients,” he said.
“We hope that TMC’s commitment inspires other private hospitals to follow suit in moving the needle in our collective efforts to deliver universal health care in the country,” he added.
Members of the Bengzon family also attended the launch. Margaret Bengzon, daughter-in-law of the late healthcare leader, said the initiative carries forward Bengzon’s belief that both government and the private sector share responsibility in addressing healthcare inequities.
The ward was named after Alfredo Bengzon, a former Secretary of Health and a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, who led reforms aimed at improving patient-centered healthcare in the Philippines.
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