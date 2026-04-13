The Medical City opens PhilHealth ward to expand access to care

“What this reflects is our commitment to elevating the standard of care for every patient we serve,” Bennett said.

Bennett added that the hospital plans to continue working with Edwin Mercado, president and CEO of PhilHealth, to expand patient access to benefits.

“We will continue to work closely with Dr. Edwin Mercado and explore innovative ways to maximize PhilHealth benefits so they reach more patients,” he said.

“We hope that TMC’s commitment inspires other private hospitals to follow suit in moving the needle in our collective efforts to deliver universal health care in the country,” he added.

Members of the Bengzon family also attended the launch. Margaret Bengzon, daughter-in-law of the late healthcare leader, said the initiative carries forward Bengzon’s belief that both government and the private sector share responsibility in addressing healthcare inequities.

The ward was named after Alfredo Bengzon, a former Secretary of Health and a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, who led reforms aimed at improving patient-centered healthcare in the Philippines.

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