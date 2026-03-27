The Medical City bags 4 major wins at Healthcare Asia Awards

The Medical City (TMC) secured four major recognitions at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026, including Hospital Group of the Year and Clinic Group of the Year, underscoring its expansion and performance as an integrated healthcare network.
TMC Ortigas was also recognized for Medical Tourism Initiative of the Year, while TMC Iloilo received Community Initiative of the Year for its program supporting indigenous communities. The awards highlight the group’s efforts to expand access to healthcare and standardize services across its facilities nationwide.
“These recognitions reflect the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and employees across the entire The Medical City network. By working as one fully integrated academic health system, we are able to deliver consistently high quality standards of care and make them more accessible across the entire country,” said Dr. Stuart Bennett, president and group CEO of The Medical City.
The Hospital Group of the Year award recognized TMC’s system-wide approach to healthcare delivery, with facilities across Pasig, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Laguna and Iloilo. The group reported operational gains, including reduced emergency room waiting times under its FastER program and expanded specialized services such as cardiovascular procedures and organ transplants.
Its clinic network, named Clinic Group of the Year for the third consecutive year, has grown to 74 sites nationwide, offering primary care, diagnostics and mental health services. The expansion includes digital upgrades such as electronic health records and centralized appointment systems.
TMC Ortigas’ medical tourism initiative was recognized for its cross-border care model, particularly for patients from Guam, Palau and the Marshall Islands, contributing to a 24 percent increase in international patients in 2025.
Meanwhile, TMC Iloilo’s ATIPAN Community Adoption Program earned recognition for integrating healthcare, skills training and employment opportunities for the Ati indigenous community, with some beneficiaries now employed as nursing assistants.
The Medical City said the awards reflect its strategy of expanding healthcare access beyond major urban centers while maintaining consistent standards across its network.