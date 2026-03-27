The Medical City bags 4 major wins at Healthcare Asia Awards

The Medical City (TMC) secured four major recognitions at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026, including Hospital Group of the Year and Clinic Group of the Year, underscoring its expansion and performance as an integrated healthcare network.

TMC Ortigas was also recognized for Medical Tourism Initiative of the Year, while TMC Iloilo received Community Initiative of the Year for its program supporting indigenous communities. The awards highlight the group’s efforts to expand access to healthcare and standardize services across its facilities nationwide.