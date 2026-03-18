Early screening key as breast cancer cases rise

While breast cancer may develop without obvious symptoms, experts advise women to watch for changes such as lumps, changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, unusual nipple discharge, or persistent pain.

They stress that not all lumps are cancerous, but any unusual change should be checked by a healthcare professional.

Risk factors vary

Health experts said women aged 40 and above, those with a family history of breast cancer, and those with certain hormonal or lifestyle factors may have higher risk.

However, they emphasized that even women without known risk factors can develop the disease, making routine screening essential.

Early detection saves lives

Doctors highlighted that early detection significantly improves survival rates.

Mammography can identify abnormalities before symptoms appear, while digital mammography provides clearer, high-resolution images that allow faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Expanding access to screening

To support preventive care, The Medical City Clinic is offering digital mammography for P2,200 in select branches, including locations in Quezon City, Pasig, San Juan, Caloocan, Pasay, and Cainta.

The clinic said it aims to make screening more accessible as part of encouraging women to take a proactive role in their health.

Health experts emphasized that prioritizing personal well-being is a key part of empowerment, especially as women continue to balance multiple responsibilities.