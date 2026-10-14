TMC President and Group CEO Dr. Stuart Bennett said, “Our goal is to ensure that Filipinos do not have to leave their communities to find world-class care. As we strengthen our regional hospitals as centers of excellence, we are building a network that brings advanced medicine closer to the people who need it.”

The Medical City (TMC) Clark celebrated its eleventh year on 12 October 2026 as it continues to provide world class healthcare to families living in Central Luzon via continuous investments in medical specialists, advanced technology, modern facilities, and specialized services.

The Medical City (TMC) Clark has announced the appointment of Dr. Jo Ann R. Soliven, a Vascular Neurologist and Neurocritical Care…

During the celebration, Bennett furthered that TMC is also providing world class healthcare for families in Northern Luzon with TMC Pangasinan.

He added that as the country’s largest healthcare network operating under a single brand, TMC has five hospitals and more than 70 clinics nationwide, providing patients access to quality healthcare without the need to travel to Metro Manila.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒌: 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒆𝒅 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒖𝒛𝒐𝒏

Now in its 11th year, TMC Clark remains the first and only Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited hospital in Central and North Luzon, upholding global standards in healthcare quality and patient safety.

The 103-bed hospital, strategically located in Clark Freeport Zone, ranked 15th nationwide in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the only Pampanga hospital on the list.

It also earned the Patient Safety Program of the Year at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025 and CSR Company of the Year at the Asia CEO Awards 2024.

Among its advanced medical capabilities are the region’s first Hybrid Cardiac and Vascular Catheterization Laboratory, specialized neurosurgery and interventional neurology services, and the first mechanical thrombectomy performed north of Metro Manila.

Its Julius K. Quiambao Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Center houses a PET-CT scanner for precision cancer staging, complemented by sentinel node localization services.

TMC Clark also operates Central Luzon’s first and only specialized burn unit, while serving as a major emergency and trauma response hub for the region.

“Our patients in Central Luzon deserve the same standard of care they would find anywhere in the world. Every new capability we add is meant to give families access to treatment closer to home,” said Earline D. Borlongan, TMC Clark Hospital Director.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑷𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏: 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑳𝒖𝒛𝒐𝒏

Serving Dagupan City and neighboring communities since 2015, TMC Pangasinan continues to strengthen healthcare access for patients across Pangasinan, Ilocos, and the Cordillera regions.

Under Dr. Juan Antonio Maximiano R. Escano, President and CEO, the hospital is upgrading its clinical capabilities, facilities, patient accommodations, and wellness services to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care.

“For many families in North Luzon, getting advanced care used to mean a long journey to Manila. We are committed to making that journey unnecessary wherever possible, while keeping our patients connected to the expertise of the entire TMC network,” Dr. Escano said.

𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒅 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑭𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒐𝒔

Through TMC Clark and TMC Pangasinan, The Medical City continues to bridge healthcare gaps by bringing specialized treatments, modern medical technology, and expert care within easier reach of regional communities.

Backed by TMC’s nationwide network, both hospitals reinforce the Group’s commitment to making advanced, patient-centered healthcare more accessible—bringing world-class healing closer to home, where families need it most.