Man shot in head while eating at Rizal eatery

BINANGONAN, Rizal — A 41-year-old man was wounded after being shot in the head by a motorcycle-riding gunman while eating at a roadside eatery in Barangay Libid, Binangonan, Rizal, on Tuesday morning, 3 November.

The Binangonan Municipal Police Station said the shooting occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. along Pritil Road.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim, identified only as alias “Elmer,” was eating at a carinderia when one of two suspects riding a motorcycle approached and shot him in the head.

The gunman immediately returned to the motorcycle, and the suspects fled toward Osmeña Street in Barangay Libis.

The wounded victim was rushed to Margarito Duavit Memorial Hospital in Barangay Darangan for medical treatment.

Police said the suspects were riding a red Honda Click motorcycle. The driver was wearing a white T-shirt, while the gunman was wearing a black jacket.

Crime scene investigators recovered two deformed bullet slugs and two spent cartridge cases believed to be from a caliber .45 firearm.

Authorities have identified two persons of interest, known only as aliases “Rich” and “Masa,” as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting follow-up operations to establish the identities and whereabouts of the gunmen.

A dragnet operation has also been requested, while the recovered ballistic evidence will undergo examination to help determine the firearm used in the attack.

The incident is being investigated as a case of frustrated murder.