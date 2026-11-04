ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal — A man was shot dead at close range by an unidentified gunman while watching social media videos with a companion in Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City, on Tuesday afternoon, 3 November.

According to the Antipolo City Police Station, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. in Unit 4, Pagrai Hills.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim, identified only as alias “Vir,” was watching reels on his companion’s cellphone when the suspect arrived on a motorcycle and parked near a car wash establishment.

The gunman reportedly approached the unsuspecting victim, pulled out an unidentified firearm and shot him once in the head at close range.

The suspect immediately returned to his motorcycle and fled in an unknown direction, leaving the victim dead at the scene.

Police described the gunman as wearing a blue T-shirt, black tactical pants, slippers and a gray-and-black HNJ helmet. He was riding a Honda Click motorcycle.

Authorities immediately launched dragnet and checkpoint operations in an effort to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance camera footage from nearby establishments and possible escape routes to establish the sequence of events and identify the gunman.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office Forensic Unit was requested to conduct crime scene processing and gather evidence that could help solve the killing.