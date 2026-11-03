Workers in Western Visayas and Soccsksargen will receive higher minimum wages starting 19 November 2026 following the approval of new wage orders, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced Tuesday.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) approved the increases after consultations between workers and employers.

Under Wage Order No. VI-30, the new daily minimum wage in Western Visayas will be ₱590 for nonagricultural establishments employing more than 10 workers and ₱565 for smaller establishments and agricultural workers.

Domestic workers in the region will also receive a higher monthly minimum wage of ₱7,000, up from ₱6,500, under Wage Order No. VI-DW-08.

DOLE said the adjustments would benefit approximately 193,000 minimum wage earners and 161,000 domestic workers in Western Visayas.

Tolentino said the new rates would place Western Visayas second only to Metro Manila in terms of minimum wages.

Meanwhile, Soccsksargen will implement a ₱41 daily wage increase in two tranches under Wage Order No. XII-26.

Starting 19 November, the daily minimum wage will rise to ₱476 for nonagricultural, retail and service workers and ₱459 for agricultural workers.

The second tranche, effective 1 January 2027, will raise these rates to ₱501 and ₱484, respectively.

Domestic workers in Soccsksargen will also receive a monthly minimum wage of ₱6,450 under Wage Order No. XII-DW-06.

Around 209,000 minimum wage earners and 28,000 domestic workers in the region are expected to benefit.