Small and medium businesses in the National Capital Region (NCR) may seek exemptions from the P60 daily wage increase that was implemented last Saturday, September 26, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Monday, 28 September.

“Meron silang 75 days to file an exemption,” announced DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino during a radio interview.

(They have 75 days to file an exemption.)

Tolentino said the DOLE will release within the day the guidelines for seeking exemptions.

Under existing regulations, the secretary explained that those that can get exempted are small and medium businesses that have a small number of employees, such as coffee shops and eateries.

Tolentino said those who want to get exempted from the wage increase will have to submit requirements that include financial records and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) certificates.

The secretary also announced that the DOLE will launch within the week the Sagip Trabaho program, which is aimed at helping struggling small and medium businesses.

Under the program, he explained that the DOLE will pay the P60 daily wage increase in Metro Manila for 90 days.

“Ang magpapasweldo na po ‘nung difference kung hindi nila kaya ay DOLE na po mismo,” said Tolentino.

(The DOLE will be paying for the difference.)

For a small establishment, Tolentino said it could get almost P140,000.

“Eto po ay para maakay po sila, makatawid hanggang Pasko at matulungan ‘yung kanilang empleyado,” he stated.

(This is meant to assist them until Christmas and help their employees.)

Apart from Metro Manila, Tolentino said the Sagip Trabaho program will also help small and medium businesses in Central Visayas, as well as Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Last Saturday, the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) approved a P42 daily wage increase in Central Visayas, including Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

The P42 wage increase is set to take effect on 14 October.