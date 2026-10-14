Central Visayas wage hike takes effect — DOLE

The wage increase in the Central Visayas region takes effect this Wednesday, 14 October, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded.

“Pinapaalalahanan ang mga employer sa Central Visayas na sumunod sa itinakdang minimum wage rates at tiyaking tama at naaayon sa batas ang pasahod sa kanilang mga manggagawa,” the DOLE said on Wednesday.

The department said last month National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) approved the two wage orders that imposed the wage increases in Region 7 which includes the provinces Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Under Wage Order No. ROVII-27 workers will get a daily minimum wage of P582 in Class A geographical areas that include the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapulapu, Mandaue, Naga, and Talisay as well in the municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando and Expanded Metro Cebu.

While workers in Class B cities and municipalities will receive a daily wage of P542.

The NWPC also approved last month Wage Order No. ROVII-DW-06 that also increased the minimum wage of kasambahays or domestic workers.

The wage order states that the minimum monthly wage of domestic workers has been set at P7,500.

Just last weekend, the DOLE announced that the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-Region 4A (RTWPB 4A) approved the wage increases Region 4-A, also known as CALABARZON, which consist of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

The wage increase in CALABARZON is set to start this October 26.

Under the wage increase, workers will get an additional P1,170 on top of their monthly wage while kasambayas or domestic helpers get a monthly pay of at least P7,500.

The DOLE noted that around 1.5 million minimum wage earners and around 201,000 domestic helpers will benefit from the increased pay in CALABARZON.