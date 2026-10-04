Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that seek financial assistance from the government for wage increases cannot lay off employees, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Sunday.

DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino pointed this out during a radio interview about the department’s recently launched Sagip-Trabaho program.

“Bagong programa ‘yan ng Department of Labor and Employment. Ito po ay nakahanda para doon sa mga magkakaroon ng problema lalong lalo na itong wage increase,” said Tolentino.

(This is a new program of DOLE. This was prepared for SMEs that will have problems because of the wage increase.)

Those who seek to avail themselves of the program, the secretary said, “Sisiguraduhin lang nila, pipirma sila, pipirma ang DOLE, pipirma ang employer na hindi sila magtatanggal ng waiter o kung sino man mga worker nila.”

(The SME and the DOLE will sign an agreement that will ensure that the SME will not lay off any worker.)

The DOLE chief explained that the department launched the program to help SMEs struggling to keep up with the wage increase.

Tolentino noted that the National Capital Region (NCR) implemented a P60 daily wage increase last September 26, while a P42 daily wage increase is set to take effect in Central Visayas, as well as in Negros Oriental and Siquijor, this October 14.

The secretary explained that within 75 days from the implementation of a wage increase, SMEs that show that they have been struggling to keep up with the pay hikes may avail themselves of the program.

Once approved, Tolentino said, within 90 days, “sasagutin po ng gobyerno ngayon ‘yung karagdagang sweldo.”

(The government will pay for the wage increase.)

“‘Yung sweldo na basic ang magbibigay si employer. ‘Yung wage increase ang magbibigay si gobyerno,” he said.

(The employer will pay the basic wage. The government will pay the wage increase.)

Tolentino noted that each employer has a cap of up to 35 qualified employees who may benefit from the program.