Central Luzon wage increase starts 30 October

Central Luzon workers with minimum wage will have a wage increase of P50 to P80 starting 30 October 2025, as part of the new wage order issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) III.

The RTWPB III issued Wage Order No. RBIII-26 that increases the daily minimum wage rates for private sector workers in the region by P50 to P80, and will be implemented in two tranches.

RTWPB III Chairperson and Department of Labor and Employment Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said the first tranche, ranging from P20 to P40, will take effect on 30 October, while the second tranche, ranging from P30 to P40, will follow on 16 April 2026.

She added that in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales, the first tranche will set the minimum wage at P570 for the non-agriculture sector, P540 for the agriculture sector, and P560 for the retail and service sector. When the second tranche takes effect, these wages will further adjust to P600 for the non-agriculture sector, P570 for the agriculture sector, and P590 for the retail and service sector.

In Aurora, the first tranche will raise the daily minimum wage to P530 for the non-agriculture sector, P515 for the agriculture sector, and P475 for the retail and service sector. When the second tranche is implemented, these will go up to P560 for the non-agriculture sector, P545 for the agriculture sector, and P515 for the retail and service sector w

Panlilio also noted that kasambahay or domestic workers in Central Luzon will benefit from Wage Order No. RBIII-DW-05, which grants a P500 increase in the monthly minimum wage, bringing it to P6,500 starting 30 October.

The newly issued wage orders, according to RTWPB III, were formulated following public hearings that gathered inputs from both labor and management sectors, alongside a review of the region’s socio-economic conditions, employers’ capacity to pay, and enterprise productivity levels.