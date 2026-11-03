A closure notice dated 31 October 2026 is posted at Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor City, Cavite, amid an investigation into complaints following the discovery of 29 animal remains dumped in Bulacan.

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — Police have recorded 130 complainants in an investigation into a pet crematorium following the discovery of dead animals in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

As of 6 p.m. on November 2, seven complainants had located their pets among the remains found in Bulacan, according to a Police Regional Office 4A incident summary. The other complainants were still searching for their pets.

Bacoor investigators said they had identified the crematorium’s owner, alleged business partner and three staff members as part of the investigation.

Complainants told police that the establishment’s personnel would collect deceased pets and arrange a viewing after about 30 minutes. They alleged that they were not allowed to witness the actual cremation and were instead instructed to return later to collect ashes represented as those of their pets.

Police have coordinated with the Cavite Provincial Forensic Unit regarding the examination and processing of ashes turned over to complainants.