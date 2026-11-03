President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not expressed frustration over the government's failure to locate and arrest Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa despite a nearly six-month manhunt, Malacañang said Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President remains confident in the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) as long as authorities continue fulfilling their responsibilities.

“Sa ngayon ay hindi po nakikitaan ng anumang frustration ang ating Pangulo, hangga’t nakikita niya po na tumutupad sa tungkulin ang ating mga kapulisan at ang liderato ng DILG, so walang nakikitang frustration. Ang mahirap lamang po diyan kung talagang makikita at mapapatunayan na mismong mga pulis ang nagkakanlong para hindi mahuli si Senator Bato dela Rosa,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Castro warned that the situation would become more serious if authorities established that police officers were deliberately protecting the senator from arrest.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

The ICC issued the warrant under seal on 6 November 2025 and made it public on 11 May 2026.

Despite the senator's longstanding ties to the police organization, Castro stressed that law enforcement personnel have no discretion to disregard a valid arrest warrant because of personal loyalty.

“Pero ito ay hamon mismo sa liderato ng DILG, sa liderato mismo ng PNP at sa buong kapulisan dito sa ating bansa. Ang inyong mandato ay magpatupad ng batas, magpapatupad ng ibinibigay sa inyong order na naaayon naman sa Konstitusyon. May valid warrant of arrest, so hindi puwede na kayo ang magdesisyon kung huhulihin ninyo o hindi ninyo huhulihin si Senator Bato dela Rosa, hindi dahil siya ay dati ninyong naging chief,” she said.

The Palace official also expressed confidence in PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., saying he was expected to prioritize his sworn duties over any personal or professional ties to Dela Rosa.

“Naniniwala tayo sa kagalingan ng ating kapulisan at alam po natin na tutuparin nila kung ano ang mandato na inihahain sa kanila. At sa pamamagitan ni General Nartatez Jr., ganyan po ang nagiging impresyon sa ngayon, so huwag ninyong patunayan at huwag nating patunayan na tama sila,” Castro said.

The DILG earlier announced a P50-million reward for information leading to Dela Rosa's arrest and formed a special task force to track him down.