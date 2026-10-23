DILG offers P50-million reward for Dela Rosa’s arrest

A P50-million reward now awaits anyone who can provide information that could lead to the arrest of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced Friday.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Remulla said Dela Rosa, who is also considered “armed and dangerous,” has been given a week to surrender.

“As of today, Senator Bato [dela Rosa] will be considered armed and dangerous. We are placing a bounty of P50 million for his capture,” Remulla said.

He added that the reward would come from the DILG and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Intelligence Fund.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued over his alleged criminal responsibility for deaths linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. The warrant will mark its first anniversary next month.

“We have given [Dela Rosa] all the courtesy that could be afforded as a senator of the Republic of the Philippines. But he has shown nothing but cowardice by remaining in hiding. Sen. Bato mistook my negotiation as a sign of weakness. It’s time to bring justice to his victims,” Remulla said.

The senator has been in hiding since leaving the Senate in May, when authorities sought to enforce the ICC arrest warrant.

The ICC unsealed the warrant on 11 May, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe Dela Rosa was responsible for the crime against humanity of murder in connection with the anti-drug campaign.

Remulla said a task force headed by Gen. Wilson Lopez had been assigned the sole objective of locating and arresting Dela Rosa.