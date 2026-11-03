The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has launched a nationwide 24-hour hotline to address labor-related concerns, with Secretary Francis Tolentino urging the public to refrain from making prank calls that could disrupt the service.

The new 1530 Hotline, launched Tuesday, 3 November 2026, is accessible seven days a week to workers and employers seeking assistance on labor issues.

“Hinihiling din natin na ‘wag naman magdulot ng mga prank calls kasi baka mabulunan ang linya,” Tolentino said.

He warned that prank calls could congest the hotline and prevent individuals with legitimate concerns from reaching DOLE personnel.

The hotline is initially staffed by 20 employees working in shifts to accommodate calls nationwide.

“This is nationwide,” Tolentino said.

The new service replaces DOLE's existing 1349 Hotline, which operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The public may still dial 1349 during the transition period but will be redirected to the new hotline.