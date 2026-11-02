DOLE to launch Hotline 15/30 for workers’ concerns

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will launch a new hotline on Tuesday, 3 November, to address workers’ concerns.

Dubbed “Hotline 15/30,” the service will allow workers to call the number anytime, any day of the week, DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino said on Monday, 2 November.

“Karapat-dapat pakinggan at tulungan ang bawat manggagawang Pilipino, ika-15 man, ika-30, o anumang araw sa pagitan,” Tolentino said.

(Every Filipino worker deserves to receive assistance, whether on the 15th, the 30th, or any day in between.)

“Sa Hotline Fifteen/Thirty, mas napapalapit ng DOLE ang mga serbisyo nito sa mga manggagawang higit na nangangailangan, lalo na sa ating paghahanda sa El Niño,” he added.

(Through Hotline 15/30, DOLE’s services will be brought closer to workers who need them most, especially as the country prepares for the El Niño weather phenomenon.)

The department said the public may dial 1530 anytime, any day of the week.

Anyone, including employers and other stakeholders, may use the hotline to raise concerns about unpaid or delayed wages and benefits, illegal dismissals, and violations of labor standards.

The hotline can also address workplace safety and health concerns, including risks associated with extreme heat.