The Bureau of Customs (BOC)–Port of Clark intercepted two shipments containing 19.89 kilograms of ketamine worth P99.445 million.

This is part of the government's intensified monitoring against the entry of illegal drugs as the holiday season approaches.

Based on the information received from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Airport Interdiction Unit, the two shipments were subjected to a physical examination.

The first shipment, which originated from Switzerland and weighed 9,882 grams, was declared to contain roasted coffee beans, a coffee machine, and coffee preparation equipment. This is scheduled to be delivered in Mandaluyong City.

Meanwhile, the second shipment, which originated from Amsterdam and weighed 10,007 grams, was declared as sodium bicarbonate cleaning powder and was scheduled to be sent to Montalban, Rizal.

Two shipments were intercepted on 22 October 2026, following an inspection that uncovered suspected illegal drugs.

The PDEA laboratory analysis also confirmed that the recovered substances tested positive for ketamine. Ketamine is a dangerous drug covered under Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

District Collector Jairus Reyes emphasized the need for stricter monitoring due to the expected surge of arriving parcels in the country this holiday season.

"We expect a surge in parcel arrivals through air express carriers. Because of this, we will tighten document checks and physical inspections, while also ensuring our X-ray machines are working properly," Reyes said.

Meanwhile, BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno assured that the Bureau will continue to implement the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs.