The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed Monday, 2 November 2026, to intensify efforts to capture fugitive former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag following an unsuccessful police operation in Ifugao.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities would continue pursuing every credible lead to locate Bantag, who remains wanted in connection with the 2022 killing of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

Police conducted an operation at a poultry farm in Barangay Pugol, Lamut, Ifugao, on 1 November after receiving information that Bantag might be hiding there. However, the former corrections chief was not found.

"We will not allow the passage of time or repeated attempts to evade arrest to weaken our resolve," Nartatez said.

The PNP chief stressed that the unsuccessful operation would not deter authorities from enforcing the arrest warrant, urging the public to provide information that could help locate Bantag.